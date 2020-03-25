Back Office System Integration Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report examines the size of the global back-office systems integration market, the state and forecasts of the sector, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for back-office system integration by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Back office operations include processes used by employees that contribute to the smooth running of the business. Accounting, finance, inventory, order fulfillment, distribution and shipping are examples of back office systems. Back office systems can be manual or automated. Front office systems are customer focused and refer to activities such as sales, marketing and customer service. Efficient integration of back office systems with e-commerce improves coordination with the front office, resulting in better customer service and less duplication of effort by staff.

One trend that is stimulating market growth is the emergence of e-commerce back office integration solutions. The ever-increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses worldwide has raised many concerns related to front-end and back-end IT systems. E-commerce software solutions require integration with the business system for the exchange of inventory, billing, transaction details and other information related to online shopping.

In 2017, the size of the global back-office systems integration market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the major global players

CGI

Consilia

MuleSoft

NetSuite

SAP

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

infrastructure integration

Enterprise back-office application integration

Market segment by application, divided into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and predict the size of the market for the integration of the back-office system on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the back-office system integration market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Integration of

back-office systems Manufacturers Integration of back-office systems Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Integration of back-office systems Manufacturers of sub-components

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the back-office system integration market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

