Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global financial services outsourcing to financial services market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018 period. -2025.

This report examines the overall size of the financial services outsourcing market, the situation and forecasts of the sector, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global back office outsourcing market in financial services by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Back office outsourcing is a cost-effective arrangement that helps organizations save up to 30% of their operational costs. This profitability is achieved because outsourcing companies help companies manage their routine responsibilities at very minimal costs, which, in turn, reduces their overhead costs. Back-office outsourcing companies offer several benefits to financial institutions such as access to domain-specific knowledge, best practices, new ideas, and high-quality talent for data services. With such quality outsourcing services, organizations are able to deliver projects in less time and at affordable prices.

One of the main drivers of growth in this market is the need for increased efficiency and productivity. Given the limited human and budgetary resources, there are still few specific business operations on which a company is unable to focus properly. Expanding through the outsourcing of these resource-intensive back-office functions, such as budget tracking, database maintenance, field queries, helps companies refocus on activities that are an integral part of the company’s growth. In addition, much of the burden on employees is also reduced by outsourcing these administrative and procedural back-office responsibilities.This, in turn, helps them make use of the time saved by working towards the basic skills of the business. One challenge that could hamper market growth is the high level of attrition and staff turnover in BPO companies.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Accenture

Infosys

TCS

Attra Infotech

Birlasoft

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dell

eClerx

Endava

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into hardware software services

Market segment by application, divided into

large players

small players

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the financial services outsourcing market in financial services on the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the administrative services outsourcing market in financial services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Global back office outsourcing in size, condition and forecast of financial services market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Administrative Services Outsourcing Industry in Financial Services

1.1 Overview of back office outsourcing in the financial services market

1.1.1 Outsourcing of the back office in the scope of financial services products

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global back-office outsourcing of the size of the financial services market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Back office outsourcing on the financial services market by type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Services

1.4 Outsourcing of the back office on the financial services market by end users / applications

1.4.1 Great players

1.4.2 Small players

Chapter Two: Global back office outsourcing in the analysis of financial services competition by players

2.1 Outsourcing of the back office in the size (value) of the financial services market by the players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, service

Continued….

