Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is Anticipated to Grow at 7.4% CAGR & Expected to Reach $13.04 billion by 2026: Top Players: DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson , Cerner, GE Healthcare, Nthrive, Eclinicalworks, Ram Technologies

According to Orian Research, the Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discusses drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also covers the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing HCIT investments in the region, rising digitalization and approving funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

Some of the key players in global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market are DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer Health Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Quest Diagnostics, The SSI Group, Ram Technologies, Context 4 Healthcare, Plexis Healthcare Systems and Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Product & Services Covered:

• Software

• Serivices

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

