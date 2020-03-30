Baby Monitors Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

Baby Monitors Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Baby Monitors is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Baby Monitors market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Competitive Dynamics

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global baby monitors market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of baby monitors. The distribution channel analysis of the market has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global baby monitors market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the factors which impactthe market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the baby monitors market.

Some of the major players in the global baby monitors market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-Shi, South Korea), Angelcare(Montreal, Canada), Summer Infant, Inc. (Woonsocket, Rhode Island ,U.S), VTech Holdings Limited (Tai po, Hong Kong), Windeln.De Ag (Munich, Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Dorel Industries Inc. (Montreal, Quebec, Canada), Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Withings(Issy-les-Moulineaux, France), FLIR systems, Inc. (Wilsonville, Oregon United States) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Chicago, Illinois, U.S)among others.

The global baby monitorsmarket has been segmented into:

Global Baby Monitors Market, by Product Type

Audio Baby Monitor

Fixed Video Monitor

Pan & Tilt Monitor

Global Baby MonitorsMarket, by Connectivity

Wired Baby Monitors

Wireless Baby Monitors

Global Baby MonitorsMarket, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America Middle East & Africa



