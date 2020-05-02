Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook, 2022” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The India Baby Mobility Equipment Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are R for rabbit, Babyhug, Luvlap, Babyoye, Mee Mee etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088163-india-baby-mobility-equipment-market

Summary

India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook, 2022’ report contains an in-depth analysis on baby gear or baby mobility products in India. The report includes products such as baby walkers, baby strollers & prams, baby carrycots, baby carriers and baby car seats/ safety seats. An Indian parent usually purchases only one or two among all of them. All the products have different features and usage. Baby walker is the oldest product that India has been using from long as they are easily available and cheaper in comparison to other mobility products. Baby car seats, baby carrycots, baby carriers and baby strollers & prams are relatively new categories in the country. Gradually Indian parents are adopting them according to their need and affordability. Online platforms like FirstCry, Amazon, Flipkart etc. Have also added value to the market in last three years due to boom in e-commerce business.

Baby mobility equipment industry, which was struggling in its initial years, has finally arrived now with a tremendous rise in sales volume as well as value. Market revenues are growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% from last five years (FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17). Baby walkers dominate the market in value as well as volume terms. They come in different segments such as regular, musical, activity/push and walker cum rocker. Regular and musical walkers are the most preferred one in India. After walkers, carriers are the second most popular product in the country followed by strollers & prams. Carriers come in buckled/ backpack or sling pouch/ wearing wraps. Carrycots and car seats are relatively new but gaining considerable market share in the last few years. Carrycots are simple but cars seats come in different types such as forward-facing, rear-facing, convertible or high-backed/ backless booster. A detailed segmentation of each product category has been showcased in the report.

According to demographics, urban areas dominate the market heavily whereas rural areas are still gearing up for a big push. Urban cities are divided into four clusters by population in the report viz. Top 10 cities, 11-70 cities, 71-200 cities and other cities. Top 10 cities capture majority of the sales volume, followed by 11-70 cities. Baby walkers are used in all the areas – be it urban or rural. Products like strollers & prams and carriers are the choice of parents living in 71-200 cities whereas baby car seats and carrycots are preferred by parents living in top 10 and 11-70 cities. The report also covers company profiles and key facts of all major players, along with many small players. There are many players – organized or unorganized, domestic or international – in the Indian market, where unorganized players lead the industry. International players like Huack, Jane, Fisher Price, Graco, Chicco etc. And organized domestic players like R for rabbit, Babyhug, Luvlap, Babyoye, Mee Mee etc are the major players operating in the baby mobility equipment market of India.

Products Covered in the Report:

• Baby Walkers

• Baby Strollers & Prams

• Baby Carrycots

• Baby Car Seats

• Baby Carriers

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088163

‘India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook, 2022’ discusses the following aspects of baby mobility equipment in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the baby mobility equipment market in India:

• India Child Demographics

• India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type, By Rural vs. Urban Market, By Urban Cities

• India Baby Walkers Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Walkers Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Walkers Market Size By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

• India Baby Walkers Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

• India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Size By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

• India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

• India Baby Carrycots Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Carrycots Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Carrycots Market Size By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

• India Baby Car Seats Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Car Seats Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Car Seats Market Size By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

• India Baby Car Seats Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

• India Baby Carriers Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Carriers Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Baby Carriers Market Size By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

• India Baby Carriers Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

• Product Price & Variant Analysis

• Key Vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of baby mobility products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088163-india-baby-mobility-equipment-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Child Demographics

3. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Product Type

3.3.2. By Rural vs. Urban Market

3.3.3. By Urban Cities

3.4. India Baby Walkers Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

3.4.2.1. Overall Market

3.4.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

3.4.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

3.5. India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

3.5.2.1. Overall Market

3.5.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

3.5.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

3.6. India Baby Carrycots Market Outlook

3.6.1. Market Size By Value

3.6.2. Market Size By Volume

3.6.2.1. Overall Market

3.6.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

3.7. India Baby Car Seats Market Outlook

3.7.1. Market Size By Value (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

3.7.2. Market Size By Volume (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

3.7.2.1. Overall Market

3.7.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

3.7.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

3.8. India Baby Carriers Market Outlook

3.8.1. Market Size By Value (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

3.8.2. Market Size By Volume (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

3.8.2.1. Overall Market

3.8.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088163-india-baby-mobility-equipment-market

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter