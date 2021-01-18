Baby Feeding Bottle Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2020 to 2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Baby Feeding Bottle Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product, Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited., Nursery Care Corporation, Handi-Craft Company., Narang Plastics Private Limited, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin, Inc., BABISIL., Pigeon India, ALPHA BABY CARE CO., LTD., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, VISION ENGINEERS, Bonny Poly Plast Private Limited., AMBICA PLASTICS, comotomo., Richell Corporation, SUMR Brands and others.

Global Baby Feeding Bottle Market: Segment Analysis

By Material (Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicon, Glass, Others),

Capacity (Up to 4 Oz, 4.1 to 6 Oz, 6.1 to 9 Oz, > 9 Oz),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online Retailing, Other Retailing Formats)

Global baby feeding bottle is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing penetration of the internet and rising awareness about the product are the factor for the growth of this market.

Baby feeding bottle or baby bottle is bottles which are specially designed for the babies and consist of teat so that they can drink directly from it. These teats are usually made of rubber which helps the baby to drink milk or other liquids. They are used as an alternative for breast milk. These bottles are made of materials such as glass, silicon, stainless steel, plastics and others. It is very useful for the babies as it is very easy and convenient way to serve food to the infants. These bottles are available in different capacities.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing penetration of infant formula is also accelerating the market growth Rising number of working women will also accelerate the growth of this market



Complexity associated with the distortion when kept in freezers will restrain the market growth

Harmful impact of the BPA on children will also restrict the growth of this market

In October 2018, Dr. Brown’s Medical announced that they are going to acquire Infant-Driven Feeding, LLC. The main aim of the acquisition is to improve the oral feeding for the sick infants by educating the neonatal professionals in the complexities of oral feeding practice and culture. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and help them to meet the rising need of the neonatal professionals

In November 2015, Piramal Enterprises announced that they are going to acquire Little’s. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and expand their portfolio. The company wants to be in the top 3 player in the OTC market and will help them to serve to the babies from 0-4 age group

