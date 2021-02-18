B2C Legal Services Market Global Competition and Business Growth Opportunity 2020 to 2023

Global B2C Legal Services Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on B2C Legal Services industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global B2C legal services market was valued at $130 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $75.7 billion or 58.2% of the global market.

B2C legal services market comprises establishments offering practices deal with the body of law that governs the disputes between individuals.

Scope of the Report:

Companies Mentioned: Mentioned: Baker & McKenzie, DLA Piper, Latham & Watkins LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Clifford Chance LLP

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

In the B2C legal market place, clients are seeking assistance from non-lawyer professionals. Non-lawyer professionals include paralegal technicians, legal document preparers, legal self-help websites, virtual assistants and offshore legal vendors. These new sources are enabling disadvantaged populations to access legal services at affordable rates to deal with legal issues in their professional and personal lives. Since legal services costs are rising, new legal delivery models are emerging to offer affordable legal services to a large proportion of population. B2C Legal Services Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global b2c legal services market.

