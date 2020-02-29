B2C Fuel Cards Market Analysis 2020 Types, Demand, Applications, End Users, Growth Factors, Revenue, Market Valuation, Forecast 2025

B2C fuel cards market driving major factors are powerful online management and reporting tools, a simple payment solution for drivers, PIN Security and ease in payment & VAT approved invoices. Other than these factors B2C fuel cards have several other benefits such as:

It enables allocation of a particular amount for fuelling and restrains the fuel expenditure to that amount for a specific period of time and then monitors the expenditure usage with future viewpoint.

Along with providing financial benefits such as discounts, cash back and etc. fuel cards also enables saving a lot of time by cutting down on administration. Moreover, fuel card replaces wading through heaps of receipts & expense claims, as fuel expenditure will now be in a sole HMRC compliant invoice.

The global B2C fuel card market has been segmented by different types, applications and geography. Further, type segment of the B2C fuel card market is sub-segmented into active cards as well as non- active cards. Similarly, application segment of the market is bifurcated into cars, taxis, buses, and goods vehicles and other. Geographically, B2C fuel card market across the globe has been segmented to various key regions covering Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to dominate the overall market with significant market over the forecast period.

The global B2C fuel cards market is moderately fragmented as well as competitive with prominent players focusing over making innovations in production technologies in order to improve efficacy and shelf life. Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the market include ExxonMobil, SPC, Shell, Caltex, UOB, DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, ANZ, POSB, American Express, HSBC and Maybank. Moreover, competitive landscape of the market provides new opportunities for the new entrants.

Key segments of the global B2C fuel cards market include:

Geographical segmentation of B2C fuel cards market

North America (Canada, USA & Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria & South Africa)

Type Segmentation of B2C fuel cards market

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Application of B2C fuel cards market

Cars

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Other

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global B2C Fuel cards market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as Global B2C fuel cards market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, application, and type.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

