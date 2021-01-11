Axial Flow Pump Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Axial Flow Pump market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.



Competitive Landscape

On the competitive outlook, key players in the axial flow pump market are entering into strategic alliances for growth. Top players that operate globally are striving for M&As with small and regional players to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence.

Besides this, efforts to expand and improve service networks and after sales service is another growth strategy of players in the axial flow pump market.

Further, regional companies are entering into strategic partnerships with large global players to expand their product line with international standards. Large companies, in turn, gain benefit from local outreach of regional players. This translates into a win-win situation for both the players.

Key players operating in the axial flow pump market include:

Xylem Inc.

Ebara Corporation

ITT Inc.

Weir Group plc

Grundfos Holding A/S

Sulzer AG

Pentair plc

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Leo Group Co. Ltd

Axial Flow Pump Market: Key Trends

Axial flow pumps find wide use for channeling of rain water in housing communities, thus influencing growth of axial flow pumps= market. Axial flow pumps also find use in wastewater industries due to their functional capacity, maintenance and operation, and controlled flow rate of water.

In urban areas of emerging economies, rapid development of housing communities that require proper channeling of rain water and proper sewage disposal system are some key factors stoking demand of axial flow pumps. The axial flow pumps= market gains, in turn.

Further, considerable distance between freshwater sources and residential areas in urban areas necessitates municipal authorities to invest heavily in pumping solutions. This, in turn, fuels demand for axial flow pumps for civic use.

Oil & gas sector is likely to emerge as a key end user for axial flow pumps, thereby contributing significant revenue to the axial flow pumps= market. Rapidly increasing demand of crude oil for transportation, energy, supply and logistics leading to amplified onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration is serving to boost demand for axial flow pumps.

Apart from this, the chemical sector is predicted to display notable growth in the axial flow pump market due to their capability to withstand flammable, viscous, and abrasive fluids.

Axial Flow Pump Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a key axial flow pump market due to substantial investments for water treatment facilities. Besides this, significant investments for exploration of unconventional both onshore and offshore oil reserves is stocking demand for axial flow pumps in the region.

Europe holds significant share in the axial flow pump market. High spending in water and wastewater sector account for continued demand for axial flow pumps in the region.

