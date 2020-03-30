Axial Fans Market to Develop Rapidly By 2027

“The global axial fans market accounted for US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027.”

The European region accounted for the largest share in the global axial fans market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the European region, the Rest of Europe is a significant market for axial fans. The production and use of axial fans has substantially increased over the years with the growth of the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and food & beverages industries. To meet the rising demand, the countries in this region have also escalated the import of these fans from other regions. The rise in industrial spending has been instrumental in the increase in demand for these fans. Major market players present in the European axial fans market, Includes ebm-papst, Hidria, and Howden Group, among others.

Company Profiles

Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc

ebm-papst

Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd.

Hidria

Howden Group

Oriental Motor USA Corp

Pelonis Technologies, inc.

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH

Sofasco Fans

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

ZIEHL-ABEGG

OMRON Corporation

Extensive application of axial fans in as food & beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemical industries provides an opportunity for the axial fans market growth

Industrial axial fans are designed to create a large volume of airflow at low pressure. One of the major applications where these types of fans are widely used include cooling or air-conditioning.Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories. Therefore, a wide range of applications of axial fans provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally.

A surge in demand for axial fans in vending machines is expected to boost the demand for axial fans

An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the vending machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Device internal cooling and fan selection are extremely important to attain long-term functioning of parts inside vending machines. With advancements in technology, axial fans are being increasingly used in vending machines. Therefore, growing demand for vending machine is expected to contribute to the demand for axial fans in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, and India.

Type Insights

Based on type, the axial fans market has been segmented into AC, DC, and EC. Under the type segment, the EC axial fans market is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. AC and DC axial fans are popularly used in various industrial and commercial applications. However, when energy efficiency and costs are taken into consideration, many end users are opting for the EC axial fans over AC fans and DC fans versions. DC technology has become highly sophisticated in recent years, and it is applied to both residential and industrial applications. DC technology is recently launched and is new compared to AC technology.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHICH WAS THE REGION TO ACCOUNT THE LARGEST SHARE FOR THE AXIAL FANS MARKET?

Europe dominated the axial fans market in 2018 with a share of 36.9% and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and food & beverages industries in European countries such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy, including others has increased the production and use of axial fans substantially over the years. These countries have also escalated the import of these fans from other regions in order to meet the rising demand for axial fans. Moreover, growth in focus towards economic growth, coupled with surge in demand for industrial goods, is further fueling the demand for axial AC fans in Europe.

WHAT ARE THE MAJOR APPLICATIONS OF AXIAL FANS AND WHICH APPLICATION HOLDS THE LARGEST MARKET SHARE IN 2018?

Radiator, cooling & refrigeration and ventilation these are among the applications of axial fans. In 2018, the cooling & refrigeration segment accounted for the largest share of 42.6% in the global axial fans market. Axial fans help to maintain the temperature of the refrigerators used to store perishable food products in the food industry. The major applications of axial fans include refrigeration of unpackaged goods, deep freezing, cold stores with heavy foot traffic, and complex cooling tasks. They are used in the production facilities in the food processing industry also installed in transshipment warehouses, high-bay warehouses, and tunnel freezers for the optimal storage and logistics of fruits and vegetables.

WHAT IS THE MAJOR DRIVING FACTOR TO FAVOR THE AXIAL FANS MARKET ALL OVER THE GLOBE?

Wide range of applications of axial fans in various industries such as food & beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemicals provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally. Axial fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger. These are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation in industrial plants, compressed air dryers, and cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. Therefore, vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories has driven the growth of market.

