Aviation Test Equipment-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Aviation Test Equipment Market is estimated at $5.32 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.12 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing safety concerns, technological advancements, stringent government regulations, novel based R&D activities of aviation test equipment’s, rise in usage of software based solutions are some key factors fostering the market growth. However, life span of avionics module and maintenance of legacy platforms are some factors restraining the market growth.

Amongst applications, commercial aviation test equipment segment commanded the highest share in the global market. The increasing number of orders and deliveries of commercial aircraft will fuel the growth of this market segment. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share. There are considerable growth opportunities for this market in Asia Pacific especially China as there has been expansion of aviation sector including both civil and defense aerospace in recent years in this region.

Some of the key players in this market are General Electric Co, Rockwell Collins, Teradyne Inc, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Moog, Inc, Boeing, 3M Company, Airbus, Avionics Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Spherea Test & Services, Avtron Aerospace, Inc., DAC International, Inc., Tesscorn Systems India Pvt. Ltd, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Testek, Inc., DMA-Aero, International Aero Engineering LLC and Teradyne, Inc.

Applications Covered:

Commercial Sector

Military / Defense

Type of Products Covered:

Power Aviation Test Equipment

Pneumatic Aviation Test Equipment

Electrical Aviation Test Equipment

Hydraulic Aviation Test Equipment

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

