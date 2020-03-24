Aviation MRO Market Global Trends Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Aviation MRO Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Aviation MRO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

Aviation MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

In 2018, the global Aviation MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Helicopters

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

AAR Corp.

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aviation MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aviation MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

