Aviation MRO Market Global Trends Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Aviation MRO Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Aviation MRO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
Aviation MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
In 2018, the global Aviation MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus Helicopters
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
Leonardo S.p.A
Sikorsky Aircraft
Turbomeca (Safran)
Bell Helicopter
Heli-One
Honeywell Aerospace
Staero
StandardAero
Pratt & Whitney
Russian Helicopter
MTU Maintenance
RUAG Aviation
Robinson Helicopter
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
