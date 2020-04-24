North America Aviation Infrastructure Market Detailed Analysis and Global Outlook 2020: Hensel Phelps, Turner Construction Company, Skanska, Austin Industries

Global Aviation Infrastructure Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The North America Aviation Infrastructure Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

– The air passenger traffic at airports in North America is experiencing accelerating growth which is generating the need for improvement and expansion of the existing airport infrastructure. Airport operators, in order to increase their passenger handling capacity, are investing in advanced systems and ground equipment for improved airport operations.

– Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve airport infrastructure is also supporting the growth of the market.

– Technological advancement and growing focus to shift towards smart airports will drive the market growth over the next decade..

Market By Top Companies:

Hensel Phelps, Turner Construction Company, Skanska, Austin Industries, AECOM, The Walsh Group, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc., VRH Construction, Suffolk Construction, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Bechtel Corporation

Industry Research Coverage

Growing Demand for Significant Investment Due to Increasing Air Passenger Traffic in North America

The total air passenger traffic across North America increased by over 25% between 2011 and 2018. In 2018, the United States, Canada, and Mexico recorded total air passengers carried as 889.02 million, 89.4 million, and 64.6 million, respectively. Several airports in the US are among the worlds busiest airports and handle millions of domestic and international passengers every year. However, over the past two decades, there has been no new airport construction in the US due to several factors. This has resulted in increased pressure on airport operators in handling the passenger traffic. Airports in the US contribute over 7% towards the countrys GDP and hence is in a state of immediate attention for the past five years. Recently, the U.S.

Department of Transportation announced that FAA has planned to award USD 840 million in airport infrastructure grants. The investment in airport improvements will be focused on construction and rehabilitation projects across the US. According to the U.S DoT, the 432 grants will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports across the US and will include the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals; construction of firefighting facilities, and runway reconstruction and rehabilitation among others. Airports in the US will receive AIP entitlement funding each year based on project needs as well as discretionary funding if the project needs to exceed their available entitlement funds. However, the extent of investment necessary to cope up with the increasing air passenger traffic is much higher compared to the funding offered by the FAA. Hence, many airports are expected to collaborate with private-sector partners as a source for alternative funding.

