Aviation Cyber Security Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2025

Aviation Cyber Security Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Aviation Cyber Security is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aviation Cyber Security in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global aviation cyber security market for the period of 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides the comprehensive analysis of aviation cyber security market based on deployment, security type, solution, services and geography. The global aviation cyber security market is categorized based on deployment type into on-premise and hosted deployment type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different aviation cyber security providers through types of security segmentation which includes network security, wireless security, cloud security, content security and application security. The report also gives complete analysis into different aviation cyber security solutions that includes data encryption, data loss prevention, disaster recovery management, network firewall, unified threat management, antivirus/antimalware, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack protection and web filtering. Furthermore, it also provides an outright understanding of different services offered in the market, which is managed security solutions, training and consulting. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global aviation cyber security market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the aviation cyber security market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global aviation cyber security market.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of aviation cyber security market. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of aviation cyber security market in the emerging markets. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global aviation cyber security market. It also encompasses the key trends by region in the aviation cyber security market. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing aviation cyber security solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players operating in the global aviation cyber security market. The key market players profiled in this study include aircraft manufactures, OEM’s and third party solution providers. The prominent providers offering aviation cyber security solution include Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, General Electric Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BluVector Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., root9B Holdings Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A. and Unisys Corporation.

By Deployment

On-Premises

Hosted

By Type

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Application Security

By Solution

Data Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Disaster Recovery Management

Network Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Vulnerability Management

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection

Web Filtering

By Services

Managed Security Solution

Training

Consulting

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The Aviation Cyber Security Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aviation Cyber Security Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Size

2.1.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Aviation Cyber Security Production 2014-2025

2.2 Aviation Cyber Security Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aviation Cyber Security Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Aviation Cyber Security Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Aviation Cyber Security Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Aviation Cyber Security Market

2.4 Key Trends for Aviation Cyber Security Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aviation Cyber Security Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aviation Cyber Security Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aviation Cyber Security Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aviation Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aviation Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Aviation Cyber Security Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Aviation Cyber Security Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….