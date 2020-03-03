Aviation Actuator Systems-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aviation Actuator Systems Market is valued at $779.2 million in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $1238.9 million by 2022. Increasing demand for additional electric aircraft & automation, increasing passenger traffic across the globe and mounting profitability of airliners are some of the major factors driving the market growth. However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is constraining the aviation actuator systems.
By End User, Commercial aviation segment is expected to witness the largest market share owing to increased demand for commercial aircrafts from emerging regions. North America is expected to register highest market share during the forecast period.
Major players in this market include Woodward Inc., Moog Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Ge Aviation, Arkwin, Beaver, United Technologies Corporation, Cesa, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Electromech Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton, Saab AB and Merrill
Applications Covered:
Auxiliary Control
Flight Control
Landing Gear
Product Types Covered:
Electro-hydraulic actuator
Pneumatic Actuator
Electromechanical Actuator
Electric Actuators
Electro-Hydrostatic actuators (EHAs)
Mechanical
Aircraft Types Covered:
Wide Body Aircraft
Very Large Aircraft
Transport Aircraft
Narrow Body Aircraft
Helicopters
Fighter Aircraft
End Users Covered:
Defense
Commercial Aviation
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
