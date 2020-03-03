Aviation Actuator Systems-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aviation Actuator Systems Market is valued at $779.2 million in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $1238.9 million by 2022. Increasing demand for additional electric aircraft & automation, increasing passenger traffic across the globe and mounting profitability of airliners are some of the major factors driving the market growth. However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is constraining the aviation actuator systems.

By End User, Commercial aviation segment is expected to witness the largest market share owing to increased demand for commercial aircrafts from emerging regions. North America is expected to register highest market share during the forecast period.

Major players in this market include Woodward Inc., Moog Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Ge Aviation, Arkwin, Beaver, United Technologies Corporation, Cesa, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Electromech Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton, Saab AB and Merrill

Applications Covered:

Auxiliary Control

Flight Control

Landing Gear

Product Types Covered:

Electro-hydraulic actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Electromechanical Actuator

Electric Actuators

Electro-Hydrostatic actuators (EHAs)

Mechanical

Aircraft Types Covered:

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Helicopters

Fighter Aircraft

End Users Covered:

Defense

Commercial Aviation

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

