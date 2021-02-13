Autonomous Vehicle Sensor-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%. Raising necessity to reduce road accidents, growing government regulations for safety, raise in vehicle electrification are the factors favoring the market growth. In addition, increasing R&D, investments for autonomous cars is fuelling the market growth. However, high replacement cost and limited detection range of the sensors are the factors restraining the market growth.
Among all sensor types, safety sensor segment dominating the market share during the forecast period. LIDAR Sensors plays a pivotal role in dominance of safety sensor segment. North America is the largest market followed by Europe in terms of revenue due to rising sales of top-end vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. Growing income levels, increasing customer spending, change in consumer life styles are the factors propelling the Asia Pacific market growth.
Some of the key players in global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market include Asahi Kasei, Blackcat security, Brigade Electronics, Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, First Sensor AG, Fujitsu Ten, Mitsubishi Electric, Novariant, NXP Semiconductors, PulsedLight, Robert Bosch, Teledyne Optech, Trilumina, and Valeo.
Sensor Types Covered:
Safety Sensors
LIDAR Sensors
RADAR Sensors
Image Sensors
Ultrasonic Sensors
Infrared Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Manifold Pressure Sensor
Oil Pressure Sensor
Air conditioning Pressure Sensor
Fuel Pressure Sensor
Others
MEMS Sensors
Magnetic Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Inertial Sensors
Level Sensors
Position Sensors
Oxygen Sensors
Speed Sensors
NOx Sensors
Other Sensor Types
Working Principles Covered:
Piezoelectric
Magnetic
Capacitive
Inductive
Optical
Vehicle Types Covered:
Two-wheelers
Buses
Cars
SUV
Hatchback Cars
Wagons
Sedan Cars
Coupes
Trucks
Heavy-duty vehicle
Heavy light-duty trucko Light light-duty truck
Light-duty truck
Applications Covered:
Vehicle Security
Fuel Injection and Emission
Chassis
Safety & Control
Engine
Powertrain
Telematics
Other Applications
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
