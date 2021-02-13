Autonomous Vehicle Sensor-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%. Raising necessity to reduce road accidents, growing government regulations for safety, raise in vehicle electrification are the factors favoring the market growth. In addition, increasing R&D, investments for autonomous cars is fuelling the market growth. However, high replacement cost and limited detection range of the sensors are the factors restraining the market growth.

Among all sensor types, safety sensor segment dominating the market share during the forecast period. LIDAR Sensors plays a pivotal role in dominance of safety sensor segment. North America is the largest market followed by Europe in terms of revenue due to rising sales of top-end vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. Growing income levels, increasing customer spending, change in consumer life styles are the factors propelling the Asia Pacific market growth.

Some of the key players in global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market include Asahi Kasei, Blackcat security, Brigade Electronics, Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, First Sensor AG, Fujitsu Ten, Mitsubishi Electric, Novariant, NXP Semiconductors, PulsedLight, Robert Bosch, Teledyne Optech, Trilumina, and Valeo.

Sensor Types Covered:

Safety Sensors

LIDAR Sensors

RADAR Sensors

Image Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Manifold Pressure Sensor

Oil Pressure Sensor

Air conditioning Pressure Sensor

Fuel Pressure Sensor

Others

MEMS Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Level Sensors

Position Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

Speed Sensors

NOx Sensors

Other Sensor Types

Working Principles Covered:

Piezoelectric

Magnetic

Capacitive

Inductive

Optical

Vehicle Types Covered:

Two-wheelers

Buses

Cars

SUV

Hatchback Cars

Wagons

Sedan Cars

Coupes

Trucks

Heavy-duty vehicle

Heavy light-duty trucko Light light-duty truck

Light-duty truck

Applications Covered:

Vehicle Security

Fuel Injection and Emission

Chassis

Safety & Control

Engine

Powertrain

Telematics

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

