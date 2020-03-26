Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Vehicle Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Autonomous and connected vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks and the number of vehicle hacking and theft are increasing due to less awareness about the security solutions. The governments in the developed markets have developed vehicle security regulations to overcome the cyber threats, and thus, it has become a mandate for the companies to develop in-vehicle, cloud, and network-based security systems.

In 2018, the global Autonomous Vehicle Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Toyota

Siemens

Cisco

Ford

Robert Bosch

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Cyber Security

ESCRYPT – Embedded Security

Karamba Security

Secunet Security Networks AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Identity Access Management

Unified Thereat Management

IDS/IPS

Risk & Vulnerability Management

DDoS Mitigation

Anti-Malware

Data Loss Prevention

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

