AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SHARE, GROWTH, TECHNOLOGY DEMAND AND TOP COMPANIES KONGSBERG, ROLLS-ROYCE, ASV, DARPA

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Autonomous Ships in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Autonomous Ships. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of Military & Security fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on Commercial & Scientific, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Autonomous Ships will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Autonomous Ships industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Autonomous Ships is relatively new and still in research and development stage. And some enterprises, like Kongsberg, Rolls-Royce, ASV, etc. are well-known for the project of their Autonomous Ships and related services. At the same time, United States, Europe, Japan and China are remarkable in the global Autonomous Ships industry because of their market share and technology status of Autonomous Ships.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Autonomous Ships market to approach these areas. Europe would account for the highest sales in 2035 with over to 58 percent of global sales coming from this region.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Kongsberg

• Rolls-Royce

• ASV

• DARPA

• NYK Line

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Market Segment By Type –

• Maritime Autonomous Ships

• Small Autonomous Ships

Market Segment By Application –

• Commercial & Scientific

• Military & Security

Next generation modular control systems and communications technology will enable wireless monitoring and control functions both on and off board. These will include advanced decision support systems to provide a capability to operate ships remotely under semi or fully autonomous control.

