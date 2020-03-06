Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Outlook 2020 to 2025: Swisslog (KUKA), Fetch Robotics, Omron Adept, Vecna

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report 2019” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Autonomous Mobile Robots market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 641.9 million by 2025, from $ 348.5 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Swisslog (KUKA), Fetch Robotics, Omron Adept, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, Clearpath Robotics, Aethon, SMP Robotics, Locus Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Savioke, Aviation Industry Corporation, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions.

The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks.

The key players are Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation of China and so on. Among them, Swisslog (KUKA) and Omron Adept are the leader of autonomous mobile robots market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Market Segmented by Applications:

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

