Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Industry Growth Analysis 2023 By Technology, Surface Mining, Underground Mining Techniques

The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment and vehicles. Autonomous equipment and vehicles function with minimal human intervention and primarily helps in safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials.

Rising concerns regarding miners’ safety is driving the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles industry as more autonomous mining equipment are employed to minimize human intervention and thereby reduce accidents. Mining is a dangerous profession with hazards such as fires, flooding, mine collapse and health risks such as respiratory diseases, hearing loss, musculoskeletal disorders and heat stress. Introducing autonomous equipment such as robotic loaders, laser sensors and driverless trucks can help improve worker safety.

Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Segmentation

By Technology:

1. Surface Mining Technique

2. Underground Mining Technique

By Equipment:

1. Smart Ventilations System

2. Autonomous Hauling Truck

3. Pumping Stations

4. Autonomous Drilling Rig

5. Underground LHD Loader

6. Tunneling Equipment

7. Others

Autonomous mining equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in technologies for electrification of mining equipment to reduce costs and emissions. Mining companies are required to invest heavily on equipment and maintenance to remove exhaust gases and heat generated by underground mining equipment.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market

Chapter 27. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles market are

Caterpillar

Hitachi Ltd.

Komatsu

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

