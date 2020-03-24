Autonomous Data Platform Market Reviews, Methodology and Technological advancements forecast 2024

The Global report titled “Autonomous Data Platform Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 126 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Autonomous Data Platform Market:

Oracle (US)

Teradata (US)

IBM (US)

AWS(US)

MapR (US)

Cloudera (US)

Qubole (US)

Ataccama (Canada)

Gemini Data (US)

DvSum (US)

Denodo (US)

Zaloni (US)

Datrium (US)

Paxata (US)

Alteryx (US)

The Global Autonomous Data Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 810 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,210 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand amongst enterprises to handle complex data formats is expected to draw the demand for autonomous data platforms. Enterprises are adopting autonomous data platforms to effectively and efficiently manage the growing volumes of data in order to enhance productivity and maintain business continuity. Autonomous data platforms not only improve the quality of data-driven insights but also help enterprises enhance their data management capabilities.

Scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost-effectiveness offered by the cloud platform are expected to boost the demand for cloud-based autonomous data platforms. Enterprises are looking forward to having their solution deployed on the cloud, as the cloud deployment offers various advantages, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, and enhanced collaboration. The cloud-based autonomous data platform delivers benefits such as reduced cost, as enterprises donot need to build and manage the infrastructure; all the required infrastructure is provided and managed by third parties (CSPs), leading to a reduced upfront cost.

Competitive Landscape of Autonomous Data Platform Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Landscape Overview

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the autonomous data platform market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the autonomous data platform market by component (platform and services), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), deployment type (on-premises and cloud),vertical, and region.