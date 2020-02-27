Autonomous Car Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi

“

Autonomous Car Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Autonomous Car market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Autonomous Car Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Autonomous Car market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Autonomous Car Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Autonomous Car market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Autonomous Car industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, TRW, Valeo, AISIN, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Gentex, Takata, Hella, WABCO ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Autonomous car is a kind of unmanned intelligent car which is achieved by the computer system. This car relies on cooperation with artificial intelligence, computer vision, radar, GPS and monitoring device. At present, there are a few autonomous cars for test but no mass production vehicle.

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, new vehicles’ assemble rate of autonomous car technology are growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of autonomous car industry. At present, the major products in the autonomous car industry are LDWS, PAV, ACC and AEB. There are a few companies in the market. The major companies are Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi and Denso etc.

At present, many vehicle manufacturers enter the autonomous car industry to develop autonomous car technology. They are Google, Toyota, Daimler, Volvo, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan etc.

The global Autonomous Car market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Autonomous Car market:

Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, TRW, Valeo, AISIN, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Gentex, Takata, Hella, WABCO

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

LDWS

PAV

ACC

AEB

Automonous Car

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Autonomous Car Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Autonomous Car markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Autonomous Car market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Autonomous Car market.

Table of Contents

1 Autonomous Car Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Car Product Overview

1.2 Autonomous Car Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LDWS

1.2.2 PAV

1.2.3 ACC

1.2.4 AEB

1.2.5 Automonous Car

1.3 Global Autonomous Car Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Autonomous Car Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Autonomous Car Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Autonomous Car Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Autonomous Car Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Autonomous Car Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Autonomous Car Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Autonomous Car Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Autonomous Car Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Autonomous Car Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Autonomous Car Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Autonomous Car Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bosch Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Continental AG

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Continental AG Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Delphi

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Delphi Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Denso

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Denso Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 TRW

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 TRW Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Valeo

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Valeo Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 AISIN

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 AISIN Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Magna

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Magna Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Hyundai Mobis

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Gentex

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Gentex Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Takata

3.12 Hella

3.13 WABCO

4 Autonomous Car Market Status and Outlook by Regions

”