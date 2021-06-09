(2020-2025) Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Industry Segmentation Analysis (Tractors, Harvesters, Tiller, Seed Drill) Forecast Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The autonomous agriculture equipment market consists of sales of autonomous agriculture equipment and related services. The autonomous agriculture equipment include farming equipment such as autonomous tractors, harvesters, tiller, seed drill and others. The autonomous agriculture systems use advanced electronics and navigation systems to increase efficiency and accuracy in agriculture.

The growing popularity of precision farming techniques drives the autonomous agriculture equipment inudstry. Precision farming helps to improve the yield by allowing the farmers to use the correct amount of inputs such as water, fertilizer, chemical controls or seeds. Autonomous farm equipment aids precision farming by utilizing the geographical location and crop data in real time for better decision making. In 2016, According to European Agricultural Machinery Association (CEMA), around 70-80% of new farm equipment sales in Europe incorporated some form of precision agriculture component technology.

Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation

Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market By Machine Type:

Tractors Harvesters Tiller Seed Drill Others

Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market By Application:

Crop Production Horticulture Animal Husbandry Forestry

Table Of Content:

Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Characteristics Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Size And Growth Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Trends And Strategies Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Some of the major key players involved in the Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market are

John Deere

Case IH

AGCO

Agrobot

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

