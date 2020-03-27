Autonomous Agents Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis –Affectiva, Amazon Web Services, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IBM Corporation

The autonomous agents market is gaining traction as a result of significant emphasis on automating business processes with minimal human intervention. The market is mostly dominated by the IT and telecom industry as a significant end-user vertical for enhancing the customer experience. Favorable economic conditions and expanding digitalization is expected to create a positive outlook for the market players during the forecast period.

The autonomous agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the massive growth of large and complex data sets coupled with the increasing number of artificial intelligence applications. However, the lack of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the autonomous agents market. On the other hand, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players of the autonomous agents market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Affectiva, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.

The “Global Autonomous Agents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of autonomous agents market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, industry vertical and geography. The global autonomous agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous agents’ market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global autonomous agents market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & mobility and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global autonomous agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autonomous agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting autonomous agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT 8. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL 9. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AFFECTIVA

11.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

11.3. FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (FICO)

11.4. IBM CORPORATION

11.5. INFOSYS LIMITED

11.6. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.7. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

11.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.9. SAP SE

11.10. SAS INSTITUTE INC. 12. APPENDIX

