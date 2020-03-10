Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application By 2028 – Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Aptiv, Yazaki Corporation, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in developing countries, the number of electronic components used in electric vehicles is expected to be much higher than in existing vehicles, leading to the automotive wiring market. Expansion of government tax incentives and incentives around the world accelerates the demand for electric vehicles, resulting in sales of wire harnesses.

Automotive wiring harnesses are electrical assemblies of various components of a vehicle that transmit power and information to a single system. It plays an important role in transmitting information about the operation of the vehicle, the transmission and reception of sensor signals, and the power supply. With the integration of electronic devices in vehicles, the demand for car wiring devices has increased significantly. Embedding a wiring harness in a vehicle can provide many benefits, such as low electricity chances, improved fuel efficiency, and improved performance. Also, using advanced systems such as infotainment systems and state-of-the-art driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

The automotive wiring harness market size is estimated at USD 98.81 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.7%. Factors such as rising disposable income, increased government initiatives and prevailing low labor cost in countries such as China and India have led to increased manufacturing of passenger cars and light Automotive Wiring Harness in developing economies. This, in turn, is driving sales of automotive wiring harnesses

Some of the key industry participants are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Aptiv, Yazaki Corporation, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Leoni AG, Samvardhana Motherson Group, PKC Group Ltd, NEXANS, Fujikura Ltd., Spark Minda, THBTM, Delphi Technologies and YURA Corp.

The Automotive Wiring Harness Report includes the most detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of key market participants, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insight into the new geographic market. With a complete understanding of business goals and the need to bridge that gap, this report is ready to provide you with the most appropriate and accurate solution. Market reports include company profiling, core competency analysis and market competition for major players in the market. Automotive Wiring Harness Report; A systematic investment analysis is conducted to predict opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation by Material

Copper

Aluminium

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Engine Harness , Chassis Harness , Body & Lighting Harness , HVAC Harness , Dashboard/Cabin Harness , Battery Harness , Airbag Harness , Seat Harness , Door Harness , Sunroof Harness

Market Segmentation by Propulsion

ICE Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Market Segmentation by EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Automotive Wiring Harness (LCV)

Buses

Truck

Market Segmentation by Component

Connectors

Terminals

Wires

Others

