Automotive Wheels After Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2025

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Wheels After market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Automotive Wheels After market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The key players covered in this study

Enkei Corporation

The Carlstar Group

Ronal Group

Borbet GmbH

Maxion Wheels

CM Wheels

SSR Wheels

LKQ Corporation

Arconic

Automotive Wheels

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

Rays Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

13-15 Inch

16-18 Inch

19-21 Inch

Above 21 Inch

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket are as follows:

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Wheels After market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Wheels After market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

