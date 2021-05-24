Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market 2018: Industry Share, Size, Competitive Analysis, Manufacturers and Top Leading Companies Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Delphi Automotive, NXP Semiconductors and Others

The Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing vehicle production globally and need for enhancement of safety features.

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors are used to measure the speed of the vehicles. The recent advancements achieved in technologies in vehicles has enabled the use of automotive speed sensors for transmitting data to various systems which are responsible for controlling various vehicle dynamics as well as an extensive range of supplementary purposes. Owing to the increased number of road accidents globally, prominent emphasis is being laid on improving road safety regulations and creating laws to make automobiles safer for driving. This, in turn, is driving the increasing consumption of automotive monitoring devices and consequently, increasing the demand for automotive wheel speed sensors in the global market.

Some restraints such as the escalating cost of the automotive wheel speed sensors, and the dynamic nature of the technologies and the prices associated with it hamper the growth of the market. However, the growth of automotive wheel speed sensors market is directly proportional to the vehicle production market. Moreover, the production of advanced technology in automobiles and clean transportation augment the growth of the market.

The APAC region is expected to be a major contributor to the revenue of automotive wheel speed sensors market in the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to emerging economies of China and India. The growing automobile sector in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market for Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors in this region.

The Passenger Cars segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors market. The growth in this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of ABS and automotive wheel speed sensors in passenger cars due to the enforcement of stringent regulations concerning vehicle safety.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Delphi Automotive, NXP Semiconductors and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market — Industry Outlook

4 Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market Applications Outlook

5 Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market Type Outlook

6 Automotive Wheel Speed Sensors Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

