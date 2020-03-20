Automotive Wheel Coating Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2025

The global Automotive Wheel Coating market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Automotive Wheel Coating market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Automotive Wheel Coating are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Automotive Wheel Coating market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Primers

Basecoat

Clear coat/Topcoat

By Coating Type

Powder

Liquid

By Substrate Type

Aluminium

Steel

Plastic

By Coating Chemical Type

Segment by Application

2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

