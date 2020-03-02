Automotive Telematics Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Cartrack, Masternaut limited, Mix telematics, Omnitracs

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Automotive Telematics market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Cartrack, Masternaut limited, Mix telematics, Omnitracs, Tomtom Telematics BV ., Trimble Inc., Verizon, I.D.Systems, Inc., Teletrac Navman , Airbiquity Inc. .

Global Automotive Telematics market is valued approximately at USD 50.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 26.68% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive telematics is a process or a methodology that monitors the movement and location of the vehicle with the help of global positioning system and on-board diagnostics systems. Global Positioning System (GPS) and on-board diagnostics system helps in recording speed of vehicle and internal behavior of the vehicle. The telematics solution has massive application in automobile insurance companies, fleet management companies and others to track the location and behavior of vehicle and it is consisting of 3 fundamental parameters such as Telematics Control Units (TCUs), cloud servers and mobile apps. The market for automotive telematics is driven by increased use of cloud-based technology to monitor vehicle location and behavior of vehicle through favorable operation of GPS and on-board diagnostics systems. Through use of cloud-based technology, automotive telematics paved the way for vehicles along with offers fleet owner to engage in smart communication within and between the vehicle. With the use of cloud-based technology, information can be easily accessed by the owner of vehicle through handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets and provide real time information regarding estimated time of arrival, fuel efficiency and drivers behavior. Thus, increase in cloud-based technology across the globe and its favorable role in automotive telematics solutions propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per study by Sys Group, it is expected that 67% of enterprise infrastructure and software will offer cloud-based services in 2020 across the globe. Similarly, integration of real-time fleet monitoring system in vehicles propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, improved performance of autonomous vehicles and increased concern regarding driver and vehicle safety is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, rising concern for customer’s data privacy and data hacking hamper the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Telematics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both leading and fastest growing region in the global automotive telematics market due to the favorable increase in customers disposable income, government regulations and grow of automotive industry in the region.

In the Automotive Telematics Market, Key Players:

Cartrack, Masternaut limited, Mix telematics, Omnitracs, Tomtom Telematics BV ., Trimble Inc., Verizon, I.D.Systems, Inc., Teletrac Navman , Airbiquity Inc.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Channel Type (OEMs and Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle and Two-wheeler), by Application (Asset Management, Navigation & Location-based system, Infotainment System, Insurance telematics, Safety & security and Others), by Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated smartphones and Tethered)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Automotive Telematics Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Automotive Telematics Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Automotive Telematics, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Automotive Telematics by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Automotive Telematics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Telematics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

