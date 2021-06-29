Automotive Suspension Market Size 2020 Demand Analysis by Architecture, Vehicle Type, Production, Top Manufacturers, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/800

In the horse and buggy days, the automotive suspension consisted of a beam (axle) that extended across the breadth of the vehicle. In the front, the wheels were mounted to the shaft ends and the shaft was turned at the middle to supply steering. The first cars used the one‐piece shaft style but rather than being turned at the middle, it had been fixed‐mounted to the vehicle through springs to provide the artifact of shock masses from road inaccuracies. The wheels were rotationally‐mounted at the shaft ends to supply steering.

The global automotive suspension market is combined with three basic forms of suspension components: linkages, springs, and shock absorbers. The linkages are the bars and brackets that support the wheels, springs and shock absorbers. Springs cushion the vehicle by wetting shock loads from bumps and holes in the road. Shock absorbers use hydraulic pistons and cylinders to cushion the vehicle from shock masses. They also serve to dampen spring oscillations, so bring the vehicle back to a neutral position before long after being shock loaded by a road obstruction.

The global automotive suspension market is categorized into several segmentation including type overview, vehicle type overview, system overview, and regional overview. Based on the type overview, the global automotive suspension market is fragmented into hydraulic, leaf, air, and others. On the basis of vehicle type overview, the global automotive suspension market classified into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. In terms of system overview, the global automotive suspension market is divided into passive and semi-active.

Based on the regional overview, the global automotive suspension market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, the Middle East & Africa, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. Leading players of the global automotive suspension market includes KYB, Magneti Marelli, ThyssenKrupp, NHK Spring, Sogefi, ZF, Continental, Benteler, and Tenneco.

Key segments of the global automotive suspension market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

Air

Hydraulic

Leaf

Others

Vehicle Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

System Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

Passive

Semi active/Active

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

