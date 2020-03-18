Automotive Sunroof Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2025|key players like Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC

Sunroof, a top-notch luxury feature, has become one of the most iconic style choices for cars in the recent years. Based on the type of vehicle, the sunroof is designed to operate manually and electrically. The structure of a sunroof allows light or fresh air to enter the interior of the vehicle through an opening on the top of the roof.

Sunroofs are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory. The global automotive sunroof market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies has been creating opportunities within the automotive industry.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., and Magna International, Inc.

The global automotive sunroof market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to innovation in glass technology and rise in safety and comfort features in the developing regions.

The global automotive sunroof market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, and region. The glass segment is divided into tilt & slide sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and solar sunroof. The fabric segment consists of only convertible fabric sunroof. The gasoline powered vehicle type is sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The electric powered vehicle types are battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

