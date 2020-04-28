Automotive Seats Study: New Emerging Business Segment have Added Element of Randomness to Market

Automotive seat enhances the interior of the vehicle and passenger comfort. Increase in sale of automotive vehicle supplementing the growth of automotive seat market. For instance, in the United States alone till mid 2018 over 8.5 million cars have been sold. Further, growing focus on autonomous vehicle, technological integration of automotive seats and increasing sales of automotive in emerging countries are the major factors driving the sales of automotive seat. According to AMA, the market for Automotive Seats is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by The rise in Sales of Luxury and Premium Vehicles and Automotive Seat Design Equipped With Integrated Technologies.

The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Automotive Seats Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Major Players in Automotive Seats Market Include,

Adient (United States), Lear Corporation (United States), Gentherm (United States), Camaco LLC designs (United States), Gentherm Incorporated designs (United States), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Tachi-S Co., Ltd. (Japan), NHK Spring Co., Ltd. (Japan), TS Tech (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Magna International (Canada), Guelph Manufacturing Group (Canada), Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and RECARO Holding GmbH (Germany) etc

Market Drivers

The rise in Sales of Luxury and Premium Vehicles

Automotive Seat Design Equipped With Integrated Technologies

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Usage of Environment-Friendly Material for Automotive Seats

Growing Focus towards Lightweight Automotive Seats

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Automotive Seats Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Automotive Seats Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The Global Automotive Seats segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bucket Seat, Split Bench, Others), By Vehicle Type (Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Car, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Others), By Components (Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headrest, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, Seat Track), By Technology (Heated Seats, Heated & Powered Seats, Massage Seats, Memory Seats, Powered Seats, Standard Seats, Ventilated Seats, Others), By Trim Material (Fabric, Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Others)

The Global Automotive Seats Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Automotive Seats Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Seats Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automotive Seats Market Forecast

