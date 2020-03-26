Automotive Rubber Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2023

Key Market Insights

Asia Pacific is the emerging region and also has a significant share in the global automotive rubber market. Other than Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and developing countries of Europe have been witnessing substantial growth scenarios for automotive rubber. China and India are driving the demand for automotive rubber in the Asia Pacific region due to regional growth along with huge base of automobile manufacturers, increasing demand for non-tire components from various applications industries, and the existence of OEMs for automotive rubber. In developing regions, growing purchase power is leading the economic growth.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest automotive rubber market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in the number of manufacturing industries is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the automotive rubber market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the automotive rubber market are BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., SABIC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corp., and LANXESS.

Types:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

End-users:

Tire Component

Non-tire Component

Geography: