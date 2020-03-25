Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2027

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Viewpoint

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Automotive Refinish Coatings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein process and technology segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive refinish coatings market by segmenting it in terms of process, technology, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive refinish coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual process, and technology segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive refinish coatings market. The global automotive refinish coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, and KCC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive refinish coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on process, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each process and technology segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Process

Primer

Base Coat

Clear Coat

Activator

Filler

Others (including E-coat)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Others (including Powder and UV-curing)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein automotive refinish coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive refinish coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive refinish coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

