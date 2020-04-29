Automotive Recycling Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Automotive Recycling Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Automotive Recycling Market”.

Scholz, Schnitzer Steel Industries, LKQ, Toyota, ECOBAT Technologies, Sims Metal Management, EMR, Hensel Recycling, VW, Miracle Automation, KEIAISHA, Indra.

In 2018, the global Automotive Recycling market size was 75770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 239360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019-2025.

The automobile is already one of the most effectively recovered and recycled consumer products, with its parts being used again in vehicles or for other purposes. The metals used in its manufacture are routinely recovered, reused and recycled to high levels.

Car recycling plays an important role.Huge downstream demand is driving the development of auto recycling.The main markets are in North America.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe and Australia also have strong markets.North America is the region with the highest volume of motorcycle recycling transactions, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

-The main types of recycling in the global market for automotive recycling are metals and polymers, with metal recycling accounting for 74% of total returns in 2018.

-Automobile recycling is mainly invested in two aspects: the production of new products and reusable parts, among which the production of new products accounts for 82.37% of the market share in 2018.

This report segments the global Automotive Recycling Market on the basis of Types are

Metal, Polymer, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Recycling Market is Segmented into

New Products Manufacture, Reusable Parts

Regions Are covered By Automotive Recycling Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

