Automotive Rain Sensor Market 2020 Outlook: Poised For a Strong Growth (CAGR of 6.64%)

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.47 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 7.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing government regulations and increasing demands of safety components and technologies in the market.

The key players examine the Automotive Rain Sensor market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Automotive Rain Sensor expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Automotive Rain Sensor strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Automotive Rain Sensor market are:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Valeo; Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Tesla; Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; DENSO CORPORATION; Vishay Intertechnology; Melexis; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; General Motors; Xenso; Pacific Industrial Co.,Ltd. and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Market Definition: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Automotive rain sensor is a type of innovative technology that is used to detect the water droplets on the windscreens of a vehicle, subsequently resulting in the operations of wipers so that the driver does not have to start the wipers. This autonomous operations of the wipers is based on the automotive rain sensor technology, which on detection of higher intensity of rain increases the power of the wipers.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel OEM Aftermarket

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Development in the Automotive Rain Sensor Market:

In August 2018, Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire PEX Automotive GmbH and also acquire 51% share of Tesona GmbH & Co.KG. These acquisitions will help in fast-pacing the growth and expansion strategies for automotive sensors.

In January 2018, Tesla announced the launch of an over-the-air software update for their Autopilot 2 (AP2) vehicles. The vehicles already equipped with the rain sensing technology required a software update for them to be operational.

Automotive Rain Sensor Market: Drivers

Growth in the demand of vehicles and increase in their overall production; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased effectiveness and efficacy in safety of the vehicle with its usage; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Automotive Rain Sensor Market : Restraints

Increase in the cost of vehicles due to the high cost components required in this technology; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

