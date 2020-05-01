Automotive Quality Service Market Outlook 2020, Research Study, Application, Market Drivers, Growth Demand, Industry Scope and Business Opportunities till 2025

The Global Automotive Quality Service market report presents market dynamics focusing on all the important factors market movements depend on. It includes current market trends with a record from historic year and prediction of the forecast period. This report is a comprehensive market analysis of the Automotive Quality Service market done on a basis of regional and global level. Important market analysis aspects covered in this report are market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply along with business distribution.

In the year 2018, global automotive quality service market is accounted at USD 17.99 Bn and is projected to increase the market by USD 31.79 Bn during the forecast period. However, the main drivers of automotive quality service market are increase in the automotive industry on the basis of electric vehicles, technology adoption and electrification. However, technologies like autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and connected cars are making the buzz in automotive quality service industry.

Although, electric vehicles are not having the same parts as the vehicles of normal IC engine. However, this is differentiating the parts and electric vehicle inspection, testing and certification standards and rules. Hence, autonomous vehicles are the vehicles driving without driver and contain sensors, electronics and software’s implanted in them. Growth in the amount of software with the hardware is suggesting the necessity of software boosting the growth of global automotive quality service market.

Various new technologies like haptic sensors, 3D laminated glass, augmented reality displaying drivers alerts, warnings on invisible screens and safety aids entering the suppliers and boosting the growth of global automotive quality service market. However, autonomous car is boosting the stake. In U.S., Ford and GM are producing the 10-speed transmission. Thus, in auto industry many of the AR solutions are beginning to appear.

Thus, regulatory mandates, comprising for fuel efficiency, safety and standards of emission continuing for posing the challenges. Regulation of carbon dioxide is continuing to tighten, not only in Europe. Japan, US and China are enacting for the laws in reducing emissions. Automakers are necessary for defining the approach of the power training technologies. However, market introduction of ADAS are showing the initial challenges for market penetration are customer understanding, pricing, security/ safety issues.

However, main 3 companies are sharing around 26% of the market share whereas 10 are covering around 50% to 60% of the global automotive quality service market share. Many of the market are concentrating in North America and Europe present in regions is having stringent automotive and environmental rules. Currently, Europe is deciding on accepting the WLTP (World wide harmonized light vehicles test procedure) changing NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) for avoiding the scandals emissions such as VW.

Key Segments of the Global Automotive Quality Service Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Testing Services

Certifying & Validating Service

Quality Sorting Service

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America USA Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

