Automotive Quality Service Market 2020: Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2025

Global automotive quality service market is divided into 5 major segments. Vehicle inspection services segment is likely to dominate the market in 2025 owing to growing demand for regulations and standards for the growing electrical and autonomous vehicles market.

The Global Automotive Quality Services Market is expected to reach USD 31.79 Billion in 2025. The major drivers of this market include, globalization, increasing focus of customers on quality and safety, and stringent regulations enforced by regulatory bodies.

The global automotive quality services market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global automotive quality services market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global automotive quality services industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global automotive quality services industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Automotive quality services is an integral operational component of automotive TIC companies. Automotive TIC is done to ensure the quality and standards of the components. Different automotive regulatory authorities are responsible for checking the quality of components used in automobiles such as ARAI in India.

On the basis of types, global automotive quality services market is segmented into testing services, certifying & validating services, & quality sorting services. Testing services segment attained largest value of USD 7.45 billion in 2018 and is likely to maintain the upward graph in the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market includes categories: Electrical Systems and Components, Telematics, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Interior & Exterior Materials and Others. VIS segment leaded service type segment by obtaining a value of USD 5.00 Billion in 2018 at 6.42 % CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Automotive Quality Services Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more benefits to the employers.

The major players of Global Automotive Quality Services Market includes Intertek, Bureau Veritas, CSI S.p.A, National Technical Systems, Inc, Applied Technical Services, Inc, Millbrook Proving Ground Limited, Element Materials Technology Ltd, Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing, Weiss Technik North America, Inc, Idneo Technologies S.L along with others.

Segment overview of Global Automotive Quality Services Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Testing Services

Certifying & Validating Service

Quality Sorting Service

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

What’s driving the Automotive Quality Services Industry Growth? Analyst Commentary

Disruption along the value chain

The changes along the value chain will not be driven by the existing players but by the new comers as well. The electric vehicle component suppliers and application & software developers will enter at the beginning of the chain. The parts distribution market will be disrupted by the e-commerce and other digital players. These developments will lead to increase in transparency in pricing model of the components for customers across the value chain.

Suppliers should explore alternative sales and pricing strategies

Suppliers should try to explore new strategies to explore the market and increase their customer reach. Suppliers should develop additional sales channels and adopt e-commerce strategies which can help them save on logistics and improve their service.

What does the report include?

The study on the global automotive quality service market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Porters 5 Forces and Value Chain Analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the Application, service type, industry and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence.

