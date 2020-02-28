Automotive Power Sunroof Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Power Sunroof Market

Automotive Power Sunroof Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

Wanchao

Mingfang Automotive Parts

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave Group

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Others

Segment by Application

SUV

Sedan & Hatchback

Other Vehicle

