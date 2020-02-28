Automotive Plastic Market by Services, Assets Type, Solutions, End-Users, Applications, Regions Forecasts to 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global automotive plastic market was valued at US$ 23.62Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.72% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$59.1Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Rising trend of installing infotainment (entertainment) system, touch screen dashboard navigation system and satellite radio, help drivers stay connected and entertain on the road. Shifting consumer focus from car’s performance to convenient infotainment systems with the latest tech features are accelerating automotive plastic demand. The automotive plastic market looks promising with opportunities in electric vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. The automotive manufacturers are considering lighter, less expensive automotive parts, also installing new electronics in vehicles driving numerous innovations in the industry.

Automotive plastics are being used in exceptionally advanced ways to make cars safer and highly fuel efficient. They are at the heart of solutions which make vehicles more lightweight and help in the reduction of carbon emissions. In addition, it also provides safety benefits to vehicles by offering airbags and seat belts. Automotive plastics help to facilitate innovative design and contouring. Rising car makers demand to meet sustainability goals using recycled materials with a motive to limit environmental pollution has increased automotive plastic application in several number of car parts.

Global production of lightweight automobiles has been growing in developing and developed region due to rising demand of passenger cars among urban population. Variability in prices of crude oil and rapid growth in urban population has surged the demand for automobiles. Better features such as lower tooling cost, light weight, corrosion resistance, strength and insulating material are being offered by the automobile industry. These features certainly improve the designs of the vehicles and appearance. Due to this factor several automotive manufacturers are replacing traditional automobiles components such as metal with automotive plastics. Automotive plastic improves vehicles safety by offering advanced processes and design.

The global automotive plastic market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Stylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Polymethyl methacrylate, Polyamide and others.

Companies, such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LG CHEM., SABIC., Exxon Mobil Corporation and DowDupont are the key players in automotive plastics which are essential for global automotive market. In terms of product offerings, SABIC and BASF SE are the major players in the market, providing automotive plastics for various purposes.

