Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Global Region 2020-2025

The global market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) was US $ 1,100 million and is expected to grow to $ 4,710 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report examines the size of the global market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS), industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global automotive pedestrian protection system (PPS) market by business, region, type and end-use industry.

The Pedestrian Protection System (PPS) is a system used to prevent a pedestrian from clicking with the car. In the event of a frontal collision with pedestrians, sensors at the front of the vehicle activate the PPS. The full PPS section includes several technologies such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, advanced driver assistance systems, brake assist, driver caution, external airbags and fold-down hoods.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Audi AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc

Mobileye NV

Subaru Corporation

Valeo

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Magneti Marelli SpA

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

active pedestrian protection system Passive pedestrian protection system

Market segment by application, divided into

passenger cars (ICE

vehicles ) commercial vehicles (ICE vehicles) electric and hybrid vehicles

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

The main players

Automobile Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Manufacturers

automobile pedestrian protection systems (PPS) Distributors / Traders / wholesalers

Automobile Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Manufacturers Sub- component Downstream Industry

Association

suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS), by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Market size, condition and forecast of global pedestrian protection systems in the automotive sector (PPS) 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Motor Vehicle Pedestrian Protection System (PPS) Industry

1.1 Market overview for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS)

1.1.1 Product Scope of Motor Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS)

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the world market for pedestrian protection systems for motor vehicles (PPS) and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) by type

1.3.1 Active pedestrian protection system

1.3.2 Passive pedestrian protection system

1.4 Market for automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) by end user / application

1.4.1 Passenger cars (ICE vehicles)

1.4.2 Commercial vehicles (ICE vehicles)

1.4.3 Electric and hybrid vehicles

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition from global automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) by players

2.1 Market size (value) of pedestrian protection systems for motor vehicles (PPS) (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Audi AG

Continued….

