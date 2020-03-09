Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market Evaluation for the term 2020 to 2027: Infineon Technologies, Movimento, Nvidia Corp, NXP Semiconductors

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

Request Sample of Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012259

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Over The Air Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Over The Air industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Over The Air market with detailed market segmentation by

technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Over The Air market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Over The Air market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Automotive Over The Air market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)and Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA). On the basis of the application the market is segmented Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and Others (User Interface & User Experience, Apps). Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Over The Air market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Over The Air market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Over The Air market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Over The Air market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Over The Air market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Over The Air market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Over The Air in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Over The Air market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Over The Air companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Airbiquity Inc

Continental AG

Fujitsu Ltd

Harman International Industries Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Movimento Inc

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Inc

Buy NoW! @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012259

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeways Research Methodology Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market Landscape Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Technology Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Over The Air (Ota) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.