Automotive OEMs Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Continental AG

The Global Automotive OEMs Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive OEMs Market. The scope of the report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Global automotive OEMs market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth of the vehicle production and automotive industry.

The key players examine the Automotive OEMs market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. The leading vendors of Automotive OEMs market are:

Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

Market Definition: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Automotive OEMs can be defined as those manufacturers, organisations and developers that are focused on the manufacturing of components/devices utilized in vehicles. The components/devices that are produced by these manufacturers are of the utmost quality and use the highest levels of raw materials. These parts are used in the production of vehicles during the assembly and manufacturing of the entire vehicle.

Segmentation: Global Automotive OEMs Market

By Components

Body Doors Windows BIW (Body in White)

Electrical & Electronics Electrical Supply System Gauges Ignition System Lighting Switches Cameras & Sensors

Interior Floor Car Seat

Power-Train & Chassis Brake System Engine Exhaust System Fuel Supply Suspension & Steering Transmission

Others Tires Wheels A/C Others



By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

EV Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Automotive OEMs Market:

In September 2018, CIE Automotive announced they had acquired INTEVA ROOF SYSTEMS, for USD 755 million. With this acquisition CIE has achieved the status of top three roof system manufacturers globally. This acquisition includes various manufacturing facilities as well as R&D centers globally, along with the customer portfolio of various automotive OEMs

In March 2018, Volkswagen AG announced that they are planning to expand their production of electric vehicles globally, where around 16 locations worldwide will be focused on the production of electric vehicles. This expansion plans will be aligned with the market adoption of electric vehicles preferences and usages

Automotive OEMs Market: Drivers

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Automotive OEMs Market : Restraints

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive OEMs Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive OEMs Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive OEMs Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive OEMs industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

