Automotive Logistics Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

The global automotive logistics market accounted to US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the automotive logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. APAC leads the automotive logistics market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The South East Asian countries are also expected to create ample opportunities for automotive logistics companies. Pertaining to meet the demands for automotive components and spare parts, as well as, finished vehicles from manufacturing plants to different dealerships, the car makers are increasingly collaborating with recognized logistic companies. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive logistics market in the South East Asia region. North America is the second largest market in the automotive logistics market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third largest geographic segment, as Europe’s automotive logistics sector is growing at a rapid pace owing to the factors such as growing investment in high-tech manufacturing and R&D from some of the world’s biggest vehicle-makers.

The automotive logistics market is occupied with large numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The key companies functioning in the market include DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics among others.

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years. The top companies operating in the field of automotive logistics include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and others. Many other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings, which is helping the market for the automotive logistics to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

The automotive logistics market by services is further segmented into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logisticss. Transportation dominates the automotive logistics market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Transportation is an integral part of the logistic operations and a significant contributor to the logistic expenses. The technological advancement in the system allow to deliver superior services to the clients irrespective of international or domestic.

China holds the largest automotive logistics market share in the Asia Pacific region. The Chinese economy comprises of many automobile manufacturers who are continuously focusing towards the development of automotive logistics in the country. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel to create a new joint venture with Sincero, a Chinese company. The joint venture aims to offer logistics services to the automotive sector. It enhances the Kuehne + Nagel’s automotive logistics business for both tier one suppliers by 70% as well as Chinese OEMs. The company has a strong automotive imprint across China through different partnerships with premium and best European brands, such as new dealer distribution centers in Shanghai and Beijing for BMW. Such partnership and collaboration between the market players will propel the automotive logistics market in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global automotive logistics market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: UPS announced the largest expansion of its logistics network in Russia. As a part of expansion of its logistics network, UPS offers delivery to all postal codes of Russia, and to 600 indices in the largest cities of Russia, expedited delivery will be available, convenient for the most urgent shipments.

2018: CEVA Logistics is selected by Saraiva for expanding its distribution network across South-East Brazil. Through this venture the CEVA able to experience quick work and delivery practices to its customers across the region.

2017: Nu Skin Enterprises, seller of beauty products and nutritional supplements signed an agreement with XPO Logistics to handle their global supply chain logistics function. The agreement was first implemented in Southeast Asia.

2016: DHL opened a new South Asia hub in Singapore. The new hub has fully automated express processing system and parcel-sorting systems to boost the operational efficiency and have speedy delivery of parcels to the customers.

