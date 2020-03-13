Automotive Lighting Industry 2020: Global Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Latest Trends And 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Lighting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive lighting market consists of sales of automotive lighting and related services. Automotive lighting and signalling devices are mounted on the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. The lighting system also makes the vehicle more visible especially in low light conditions.

During the historic period, a growing emphasis on road safety contributed to the growth of automotive lighting industry. The demand for safety features along with the adaptive lighting system has increased due to an increase in the number of road accidents worldwide. For instance, in 2018 there were 1,51,417 road accidents that caused death in India. Vehicles with adaptive and advanced lightings can provide optimum road illumination and detect objects on the road, thereby enabling the driver to take appropriate actions. These factors are leading to the growth in demand for adaptive and better lighting systems in vehicles and will thereby drive automotive lighting market.

Automotive Lighting Market, Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle

By Technology:

Halogen Xenon/HID (High-intensity Discharge Lamp) LED (Light Emitting Diode)

By Application:

Front/Headlamps Rear Lighting Side Interior Lighting

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2726&type=smp

The automotive lighting market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive lighting market in 2019.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Automotive Lighting Market Characteristics Automotive Lighting Market Size And Growth Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation Automotive Lighting Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market China Automotive Lighting Market

……

Automotive Lighting Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Lighting Market Automotive Lighting Market Trends And Strategies Automotive Lighting Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2726

Some of the major key players involved in the Automotive Lighting Market are are Hella, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magnetti Marelli, Grupo Antolin, Flex Automotive GmbH, Lumax Industries Limited, Valeo Lighting Systems and Bosch Lighting Technology.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/