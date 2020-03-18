Automotive Lifts Industry 2020-2025 Production, Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast

Automotive Lifts Industry study refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/834132

he global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

The worldwide market for Automotive Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2025, from 1170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Automotive Lifts Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/834132

In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

This report focuses on the Automotive Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Lifts Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Bendpak-Ranger, Rotary, ARI-HETRA, Challenger Lifts, Ravaglioli, Nussbaum, Sugiyasu, MAHA, Hunter, Stertil-Koni, LAUNCH, ZONYI, EAE, GAOCHANG and PEAK

Market Segment by Type covers:

Two-post lifts

Four-post lifts

Scissor lifts

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automobile Repair Shop

4S Shop

Other

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/834132

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Automotive Lifts Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Lifts Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Lifts, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Lifts, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Lifts, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Lifts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Lifts sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]