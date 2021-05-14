Automotive LED Bulbs Industry Trends, Segmentation, By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Medical And Others) And Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive light emitting diode bulb manufacturing industry consists of sales of LED automobile bulbs that are an upgrade over the standard filament bulbs used in sidelights, fog lights, brake lights, indicators, number plates and more. LED bulbs give off a bright, distinctive glow and last longer than standard bulbs, with up to 5000 hours of rated life.

Technological advancements in the automotive light emitting diode (LED) technology is expected to drive market growth. Some of the new technologies include µAFS LED headlights, bend lighting headlamps and flexible OLED for vehicle lighting. For Instance, in 2016, car models BMW i8, Audi R8 LMX, and the BMW 7 Series were launched with laser full beam lighting technology with a range of up to 600 meters, double the range of standard LED headlights. Thus, increasing technology adoption is expected to drive the demand for advanced automotive LED bulb products going forward.

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV)

By Adaptive Lighting:

Front Adaptive Lighting

Rear Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Adaptive Lighting

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Countries covered are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Characteristics Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Size And Growth Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Segmentation Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market China Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Trends And Strategies Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market are

SG Automotive

Hella, KOITO

Magneti Marelli

OSRAM, Valeo

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Varroc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

