Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market 2020 Dynamics Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2026

Parking Assist Systems helps drivers easily park the crowded parking lots in order to avoid hanging and collisions. The parking assist system is an essential application of the car active collision avoidance system in low-speed and urban complex environments and it is also an intelligent embodiment of the car active collision avoidance system. The emergence of parking assist systems supports easier parking. The growth of the market has been from simple assistance to integrated automatic parking.

Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System is also known as Advanced Parking Guidance system (APGS) in some countries. It is a system surrounded by electronic components such as ICE, Sensors and electrical Vehicles. The automotive Intelligence park assist system provides physical regulations for various power components like semiconductors and helps to park the vehicle safely by tracking the parking area.

The major driving factor responsible for the growth of this market are developing commercial sectors globally, increasing uses of wide angle camera technology in vehicles and rising trend of vehicle electrification and the government initiative to reduce road accidents. Growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous parking systems, complex design of the system and automotive intelligence park systems are few of the other factors driving the growth of the market in 2019. Rising number of manufacturers integrating intelligence park assist systems technology in vehicles, power savings and skilled labor are key factors that can support the expansion of the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market in the forecasted period.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are few of the key regions where the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market can be witnessed. North America emerged as a leading regional market for Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market in 2019 with a share of more than 35 per cent.

The growth of the region can be attributed to factors such as rise in advanced automotive technology and the presence of global manufacturers in the US. Another emerging area in the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market is Europe owing to presence of advanced components invention centers in the region.

Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichafen AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Magna International, Valeo, Hella GmbH and Co. KGaA, Clarion, NXP Semiconductors and Toshiba Corporation are few of the key players in the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market.

