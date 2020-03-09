Automotive Infotainment SoC Market with highest growth in the near future by Leading Players Infineon Technologies AG, Intel, NEC, NVIDIA

The global automotive infotainment SoC market was valued at US$ 8.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 16.08 Bn by 2027. The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing. The industry operates in a competitive marketplace as leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets. New developments and mergers and acquisitions are the two noteworthy market trends seen in the past few years. Companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnerships with other players in the market to maintain their market position and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of the automotive infotainment SoC market are based in the US and other European countries such as Germany.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005572/

The List of Companies

Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation NEC Corporation NVIDIA Corporation NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Incorporated Renesas Electronics Corporation STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SOC MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – By Installation Type

In-dash

Rear Seat

Global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – By Application

Head Unit

eCockpit

Sound System

Others

Application Segment Insights

The global automotive infotainment SOC market, by applications, has been segmented into the head unit, eCockpit, sound system, and others. The head unit segment dominated the global automotive infotainment SOC market in 2018. With the growing advancement of technology and the incorporation of improved designs, automotive infotainment is used across several application bases.

Global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005572/

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global automotive infotainment SoC market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automotive infotainment SoC market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]