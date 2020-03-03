Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future 2025

Summary

Automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a coolant system that uses electro-hydraulic, hydraulic displacement, and types of pumps to maintain the engine temperature. As the temperature of the heavily loaded vehicle increases, the fan drive system is used to cool and maintain the engine temperature.

The hydrostatic fan drive system consists of three main components such as hydraulic motor, (with fan), hydraulic pump, and cooling unit. In addition, the fan drive manufacturer Haldex designs hydraulic motors and pumps with a cost-effective gear unit that comes with an optional integrated control.

Eaton (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (US), JTEKT HPI (Japan), Roxroth Bosch (Germany), Hydraforce Hydraulics (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Bucher Hydraulics (Germany), Concentric (Sweden), Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics (US), and Casappa (Italy).

Factors such as measures taken by the government to reduce emissions and increase in demand for hydrostatic fan drive system drive the growth of the hydrostatic fan drive system market. In addition, development of technology for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and development & innovation in engine manufacturing boost the demand for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system in the global market.

